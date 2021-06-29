Residents of other ‘unsafe’ structures fear outcome of Surfside building collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Haunted by the recent tragedy in Surfside, some residents of ocean-side apartments in South Florida have been searching for information about the structural integrity of their condominium buildings. There is more anguish along Collins Avenue.

Some of the residents of the Champlain Towers North and East decided to evacuate after the Champlain Towers South, at 8777 Collins Ave., in Miami-Dade County’s town of Surfside turned into the epicenter of heartbreak and grief Thursday.

Several residents at Maison Grande Condominium, an 18-story building with 502 units, said they are worried about the safety of the 1971 building at 6039 Collins Ave., in Miami Beach. They have photographs showing corroded steel and concrete spalling that are also part of an official report.

Records show there have been five “unsafe” structure inspections that determined the building is “in violation” of city standards. There have been warnings that the 2-story parking garage, pool deck, and building envelope “have reached the end of their useful life and require repair, replacement,” or “a combination thereof.”

Ad

On Nov. 19, 2020, a city official wrote, “Structure with evidence of spalling concrete. Need to submit a report signed and sealed by [an] engineer to evaluate the structure together with methods of repairs.” Near an entrance, there is a Dec. 28, 2020 red “unsafe structure” violation notice.

Residents of Collins Avenue buildings worry about maintenance issues

Search-and-rescue teams continued to tunnel through a compact mountain of pancaked concrete in hope of finding survivors Monday after a partial condominium building collapse Thursday. They have been taking turns to search day and night while facing sporadic rain and spontaneous fires. More than 150 people remain unaccounted for in Miami-Dade County’s town of Surfside.

On Wednesday, people trusted Champlain Towers South, at 8777 Collins Ave., was safe enough to sleep in. The 12-story northern section of the L-shaped building collapsed shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday. Residents of neighboring buildings said they woke up to loud noise. Some said their windows shook and there was a large white cloud of dust.

Ad

Fire Rescue personnel moved to evacuate trapped survivors who waited in their balconies for their turn to climb into a cherry picker. Survivors said it was an agonizingly slow process. As time passed, an army of rescuers wearing hard hats moved in. Dogs started sniffing the scattered ruins for clues. Experts from as far as Israel and Argentina arrived. Authorities have a warehouse where they are keeping items recovered. Crews are using a crane to carefully remove hazardous metal and concrete.

As the world wondered how this could be possible in Florida, where hurricanes have forced officials to increase structural standards, a troublesome 2018 report surfaced. It shows engineers had reported there was major structural damage at Champlain Towers South. Property owners were preparing to contribute their part in more than $9 million in projects.

Officials said the 1981 building was in the process of recertification, which is required every 40 years and involves scrutinizing every part of the residential property. Survivors filed a lawsuit against Champlain Towers South Condominium Association alleging there was negligence when a lack of maintenance led to the deterioration that caused the collapse.

Ad

“It’s sad. And people ask me, ‘Where are you going to go? Where are you going to be?’ Well, for sure I am not getting a condo on the beach. That’s done,” said Steve Rosenthal, a survivor from Unit 705 who filed a lawsuit against the Champlain Towers South association.

The first lawsuit against the association was filed hours after the collapse. Donna Berger, a lawyer with the Becker law firm that represents the homeowner’s association, told USA Today that she categorized the lawsuit seeking more than $5 million in damages “as despicable.” She added the association’s vice president is among the residents who were unaccounted for.

Ad

Related story: Surfside condo attorney says it’s too early to tell what went wrong

Gov. Ron DeSantis said it’s going to take time to find out with certainty what exactly caused the tragedy. Engineers with The National Institute of Standards and Technology are collecting preliminary information to make a recommendation about whether or not a federal probe into the cause of the collapse is needed.

Related story: Geologist warned of instability in Surfside

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz said the findings of the NIST probe and other investigations could allow federal and state lawmakers to make changes to prevent a future tragedy. As countless unanswered questions lingered, the Miami-Dade Police Department was slowly releasing the identities and ages of the victims.

Ad

Stacie Dawn Fang, 54, died on Thursday on her way to the Aventura hospital after crews pulled her out of the rubble. Her 15-year-old son survived after he managed to get the attention of a neighbor who was near the rubble. Crews also recovered the body of Antonio Lozano, 83.

On Friday, crews found the bodies of Lozano’s wife, Gladys Lozano, 79, and Manuel “Manny” LaFont, 54. On Saturday, crews found the bodies of Luis Bermudez, 26, Ana Ortiz, 46, and Leon Oliwkowicz, 80. On Sunday, crews found the body of Christina Beatriz Elvira Oliwkowicz, 74.

Ad

List of victims authorities have identified:

Stacie Dawn Fang was 54 years old. She died on her way to the Aventura hospital on June 24.

Antonio Lozano was 83 years old. Crews recovered his body on June 24.

Gladys Lozano was 79 years old. Crews recovered her body on June 25.

Manuel “Manny” LaFont was 54 years old. Crews recovered his body on June 25.

Luis Bermudez was 26 years old. Crews recovered his body on June 26.

Leon Oliwkowicz was 80 years old. Crews recovered his body on June 26.

Ana Ortiz was 46 years old. Crews recovered her body on June 26.

Christina Beatriz Elvira Oliwkowicz was 74 years old. Crews recovered her body on June 27.



Coverage on Monday

Coverage on Sunday

Coverage on Saturday

Coverage on Friday

Coverage on Thursday