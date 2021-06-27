Authorities identify 4 victims from Surfside deadly building collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. – Search-and-rescue efforts continue in Surfside following the horrific collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building.

Authorities have begun identifying some of the victims who have been pulled from the rubble as rescue workers continue to make their way through the massive pile of debris.

As of Sunday morning there have been five confirmed deaths, and four of those victims have been identified. There are still 156 people that remain unaccounted for, according to local authorities.

The first victim to be identified was 54-year-old mother Stacie Dawn Fang, who lived in apartment 1002.

She was pulled from the rubble early Thursday morning, but authorities said she died on the way to Aventura Hospital & Medical Center.

Video taken Thursday morning showed Fang’s 15-year-old son, Jonah Handler, taken from the building’s remains alive after a neighbor heard him screaming.

Couple Antonio Lozano, 83, and Gladys Lozano, 79, lived in apartment 903. Their son Sergio, who lives in a separate tower of the Champlain condo building, told Local 10 News he had dinner with his parents just hours before the building came down.

When he came out to his balcony early Thursday morning, he was shocked by what he saw and turned to his wife.

“And I tell her, ‘It’s not there,’” Sergio Lozano said. “And she’s yelling, ‘What do you mean?’ ‘My parents’ apartment is not there, it’s gone,’ and I just ran downstairs.”

Search-and-rescue personnel recovered Antonio Lozano’s body on Thursday and Gladys Lozano’s body on Friday.

Manuel “Manny” LaFont lived in apartment 801. The 54-year-old was a father of two. Search-and-rescue personnel recovered his body on Friday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan R. Cominsky said on Saturday the effort to find survivors includes robots, dogs, drones, sonar technology, cameras, and numerous teams who are taking turns to explore different sections.