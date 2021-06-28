Residential property audit announced by Miami-Dade mayor already underway

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – It was two days after the sudden collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside that Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced an audit of residential properties.

It’s a process that on Monday, the mayor indicated is already underway.

“The buildings that are under our jurisdiction are being reviewed,” Levine Cava said. “On site, we’re going through every building that has been reviewed to make sure that every problem that’s been identified is pursued. I feel confident that is has been.”

The audit is under the purview of the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources.

It focuses on residential buildings five stories or higher, and 40 years or older.

“I can tell you that we’re in a good position, based on the case count and the inspection that’s taking place,” said Ricardo Roig, Assistant Director for Code Compliance with Miami-Dade County.

The audit must be completed within the next 30 days.

“We are doing those inspections currently right now,” said Miami-Dade Building Official Edward Rojas. “We have two inspectors out in the field. We’ve had a rough go because of the weather and getting access to these properties but we should have a good portion of those done today. We may have some additional to wrap up tomorrow.”

Buildings located within cities with their own building departments are being urged to follow suit.

Over the weekend, Miami Beach said it is, “…in the process of sending structural engineers to each of the buildings in our 40-year recertification process. We anticipate this being completed within the next 10 days.”

The city is expected to discuss the matter at a commission meeting Monday afternoon.

“We already have been sending our inspectors out,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber. “Tonight, we’ll get an update from our managers on how many properties. I suspect we’re going to complete all those 500 properties in the next 10 days.”

