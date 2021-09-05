Herrera hits RBI single in 10th, Phils avoid sweep in Miami

Odúbel Herrera of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a single and bats in a run in the tenth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 5, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Odúbel Herrera hit an RBI single in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies averted a three-game sweep, beating the Miami Marlins 4-3.

Bryce Harper hit his 27th home run and Freddy Galvis also connected for the playoff-chasing Phillies.

Herrera had been 0 for 4 in the game before driving in automatic runner Freddy Galvis from second.

Philadelphia trails the first place Atlanta Braves by two games in the National League East. The Phillies are also 2.5 games back of San Diego in the race for the final Wild Card spot.