Alonso homers twice, including 100th, as Mets top Marlins

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets watches the ball he hit leave the ballpark for a home run in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 7, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Pete Alonso hit two home runs, including the 100th of his career, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 9-4 to give Carlos Carrasco his first win with the team.

Alonso launched a two-run homer in the first inning for No. 100 and added a solo shot in the ninth.

The 26-year-old slugger reached the milestone in his 347th game, the second-fastest in major league history.

Philadelphia’s Ryan Howard did it in 325 games.

Francisco Lindor’s two-run single in the sixth capped a three-run sixth that snapped a 4-all tie.

Carrasco threw five innings in his eighth start for the Mets. Only one of the four runs he allowed was earned.