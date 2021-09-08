Partly Cloudy icon
81º
wplg logo

Sports

Alonso homers twice, including 100th, as Mets top Marlins

Associated Press

Tags: MLB, Marlins, Miami Marlins
Pete Alonso of the New York Mets watches the ball he hit leave the ballpark for a home run in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 7, 2021 in Miami, Florida.
Pete Alonso of the New York Mets watches the ball he hit leave the ballpark for a home run in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on September 7, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (2021 Getty Images)

MIAMI – Pete Alonso hit two home runs, including the 100th of his career, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 9-4 to give Carlos Carrasco his first win with the team.

Alonso launched a two-run homer in the first inning for No. 100 and added a solo shot in the ninth.

The 26-year-old slugger reached the milestone in his 347th game, the second-fastest in major league history.

Philadelphia’s Ryan Howard did it in 325 games.

Francisco Lindor’s two-run single in the sixth capped a three-run sixth that snapped a 4-all tie.

Carrasco threw five innings in his eighth start for the Mets. Only one of the four runs he allowed was earned.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

About the Author: