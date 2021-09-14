Partly Cloudy icon
Alcantara takes no-hitter into 7th, Marlins blank Nats 3-0

Associated Press

Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins pitches in the forth inning during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park at on September 13, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins pitches in the forth inning during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park at on September 13, 2021 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON – Sandy Alcantara allowed one hit over eight sparkling innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 3-0.

With two outs in the seventh, Josh Bell lined a single off the base of the right-field fence to end Alcantara’s no-hit bid.

The right-hander then retired his next four batters, leaving with seven strikeouts and no walks after throwing 96 pitches.

Jesus Sanchez had a first-inning RBI single and Alex Jackson doubled home two runs in the ninth.

Dylan Floro worked a one-hit ninth for his 11th save.

Alcantara was perfect through five innings but Keibert Ruiz reached on second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s error to open the sixth.

