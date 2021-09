Defensive Tackle Raekwon Davis of the Miami Dolphins performs practice drills during Training Camp at Baptist Health Training Complex on August 25, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins defense took a big hit on Tuesday.

The team announced that defensive tackle Raekwon Davis has been placed on injured reserve.

That means that Davis will miss at least the next three weeks.

Davis was injured during the first quarter of the team’s win at New England.

He sustained a right knee injury.

Miami hosts the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.