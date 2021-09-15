Zimmerman, Fedde power Nationals to 8-2 victory over Marlins

Ryan Zimmerman of the Washington Nationals hits a home run in the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park on September 14, 2021 in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON – Ryan Zimmerman homered, Erick Fedde pitched five solid innings and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 8-2.

One night after being no-hit for 6 2/3 innings, the Nationals scored early and pounded out 14 hits in winning for the second time in three games.

Fedde (7-9) beat the Marlins for the second time in less than a month, allowing a run on three hits with eight strike outs and no walks.

On Aug. 24, he gave up a run on six hits in 6 1/3 innings with a career-high 10 strikeouts.

Juan Soto had three hits, an RBI and a walk for Washington.