Jaelan Phillips saved game ball from first career sack Sunday against Tom Brady

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) team up to sack Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips had a magical moment on Sunday in Tampa.

Phillips recorded his first career sack against Tom Brady.

The week before, Phillips was credited with a half-sack.

At first, Phillips said, “It’s funny that you ask that because people keep asking me what it felt like to sack Tom Brady. I said before the game, your opponents are kind of nameless and faceless. So honestly to me, it didn’t really feel like anything more than just a sack.”

Phillips pointed out that the Dolphins needed to improve after giving up 45 points to the Bucs.

Later, Phillips admitted that the sack was something that he would remember for a long time.

Phillips said, “Oh trust me, I got the game ball from equipment afterwards. Like I said, the more important thing here is us improving as a team and as a defense. But yeah, obviously that’s definitely something you tell your grandkids. I’ve been jersey swapping every week so I have this vision when I’m older and have my bigger house and I’ve got my little man cave, I’m going to have all the jerseys hung up and all of the collections I have. That ball will definitely be a staple in the collection.”

Phillips will be looking to take down Trevor Lawrence when the Dolphins head to London on Sunday to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.