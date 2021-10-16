Partly Cloudy icon
80º
wplg logo

Sports

Howell accounts for four TDs as Tar Heels hold off Miami

Associated Press

Tags: Miami Hurricanes, Hurricanes, Canes, NCAA
Sam Howell of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts as he runs for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of their game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina won 45-42.
Sam Howell of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts as he runs for a touchdown against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of their game at Kenan Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. North Carolina won 45-42. (2021 Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Sam Howell threw of two touchdowns and ran for two more as North Carolina held off Miami, 45-42, sending the Hurricanes to their worst record at the midway mark of a season in more than two decades.

Miami was in position to tie or win when reaching the North Carolina 16-yard line in the final minute, but linebacker Cedric Gray intercepted a tipped pass with 6 seconds left.

Ty Chandler ran for two touchdowns for the Tar Heels in a matchup of two teams that began the season in the Top 15, but are trying to gain traction midway through the season.

The Hurricanes are 2-4 for the first time since 1997 when they were on NCAA probation and stuck with scholarship limitations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

About the Author: