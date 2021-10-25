Manny Diaz: ‘I’m not trying to win a game to keep my job’

Head coach Manny Diaz of the Miami Hurricanes reacts against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz is hoping that his team can build off of Saturday night’s 31-31 win over North Carolina State.

Diaz addressed reporters on Monday ahead of Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh.

Diaz was asked about his alignment with the Athletic Director, Blake James.

Diaz spoke passionately about his love for his job and the University of Miami.

Diaz said, “For me personally, this is not just a job. I’m not trying to win a game to keep my job. This is a passion for me. Every time I walk in on the Cane Walk, I want to make contact with every 10,11, 12-year-old that I see because I think of myself in the Orange Bowl watching the Canes and how important it is to me, to get this thing back to that level.”

Diaz said he understands how hard it is to get back to that level and it will take the entire University to get there.

Diaz said, “It can never be easy to be on the top, in any line of work. It should be hard. It’s meant to be hard. That’s what makes it so special when you’re there... In our locker room we have a lot of guys who embrace doing hard things.”

Coach Diaz also gave an injury update. He said that safety Bubba Bolden will need surgery on his shoulder and will be out for the year.