On the latest episode of the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10 Sports Anchors Will Manso and Clay Ferraro discuss the continuing saga of the Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa and Deshaun Watson.

Will and Clay debate whether Miami should finally pull the trigger on a trade for the Texans’ elite quarterback, and whether Tua is the problem on a Miami team that has lost six straight games.

SUBSCRIBE to the Miami Sports Pod - iTunes | Android