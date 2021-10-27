Flores again says Tua is the Dolphins quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins rolls out during the first quarter in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is trying to put his focus on the first-place Bills.

The Dolphins travel to Buffalo Sunday, hoping to snap their 6-game losing streak.

Still, the reports persist about the Dolphins interest in acquiring Deshaun Watson.

The Watson deal would be complicated by the fact that the Texans quarterback has 22 pending civil allegations of inappropriate sexual conduct.

For his part, Flores continues to show support for his current quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

Flores said, “I like to think I’ve very honest with the guys. That’s kind of been my philosophy and just how I’ll continue to interact with players. I think these guys work hard. They’re resilient. They give great effort. They should keep their heads up. At the same time, we’ve got to do better and that’s really as direct and honest as I can be and that’s been the message to them.”

Flores added, “I mean I don’t really get into rumors. I don’t really pay attention to rumors and hypotheticals and this and that. Tua is our quarterback. I’ve said that multiple times and I’ve said that to him and that’s about as - I try to be honest and transparent with our players and that’s what I’ve been.”