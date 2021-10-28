Partly Cloudy icon
Adebayo has 24, Heat pull away to beat Nets 106-93

Associated Press

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat shoots against James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets during their game at Barclays Center on October 27, 2021 in New York City. (2021 Getty Images)

NEW YORK – Bam Adebayo had 24 points and nine rebounds to lead the Miami Heat to a 106-93 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Jimmy Butler added 17 points for Miami (3-1).

P.J. Tucker finished with 15, and Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon each contributed 14.

A preseason favorite to win the NBA championship, Brooklyn has alternated losses and wins through the first five games of the season and dropped to 2-3.

Kevin Durant finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Joe Harris contributed 15 points on 5-for-15 shooting, including 5 for 11 from 3-point range.

