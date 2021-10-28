Adebayo has 24, Heat pull away to beat Nets 106-93

Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat shoots against James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets during their game at Barclays Center on October 27, 2021 in New York City.

NEW YORK – Bam Adebayo had 24 points and nine rebounds to lead the Miami Heat to a 106-93 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Jimmy Butler added 17 points for Miami (3-1).

P.J. Tucker finished with 15, and Tyler Herro and Dewayne Dedmon each contributed 14.

A preseason favorite to win the NBA championship, Brooklyn has alternated losses and wins through the first five games of the season and dropped to 2-3.

Kevin Durant finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Joe Harris contributed 15 points on 5-for-15 shooting, including 5 for 11 from 3-point range.