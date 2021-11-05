Celtics crank up defense again, roll past Heat 95-78

P.J. Tucker of the Miami Heat reacts against the Boston Celtics during the first half at FTX Arena on November 04, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – Jaylen Brown scored 17 points to lead six Boston players in double figures, and the Celtics played airtight defense for a second consecutive night on the way to easily beating the Miami Heat 95-78 on Thursday.

Dennis Schroder scored 14, Aaron Nesmith had 13 and Romeo Langford scored 12 for Boston, which swept a back-to-back in Orlando and Miami by giving up an average of 78.5 points on 33% shooting.

Jimmy Butler scored 20 points for Miami, which lost point guard Kyle Lowry to a sprained left ankle in the third quarter as part of an utterly forgettable night.

The loss snapped a 5-game winning streak for the Heat, which dropped to 6-2 on the season.