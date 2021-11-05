78º
Celtics crank up defense again, roll past Heat 95-78

Associated Press

P.J. Tucker of the Miami Heat reacts against the Boston Celtics during the first half at FTX Arena on November 04, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Michael Reaves,2021 Getty Images)

MIAMI – Jaylen Brown scored 17 points to lead six Boston players in double figures, and the Celtics played airtight defense for a second consecutive night on the way to easily beating the Miami Heat 95-78 on Thursday.

Dennis Schroder scored 14, Aaron Nesmith had 13 and Romeo Langford scored 12 for Boston, which swept a back-to-back in Orlando and Miami by giving up an average of 78.5 points on 33% shooting.

Jimmy Butler scored 20 points for Miami, which lost point guard Kyle Lowry to a sprained left ankle in the third quarter as part of an utterly forgettable night.

The loss snapped a 5-game winning streak for the Heat, which dropped to 6-2 on the season.

