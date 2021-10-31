Partly Cloudy icon
Butler has 27, Heat make 21 3s and route Grizzlies 129-103

Associated Press

Tags: NBA, Heat, Miami Heat
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler shoots between Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams, forward Jaren Jackson Jr. and guard Desmond Bane during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Tyler Herro added 22 and the Miami Heat used a strong shooting performance to rout the Memphis Grizzlies 129-103.

Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry scored 15 points each, Lowry added eight assists as the Heat made 21 3-pointers, one short of the franchise record set last May at Milwaukee.

Ja Morant and De’Anthony Melton led the Grizzlies with 20 points each, Desmond Bane finished with 17 points and Kyle Anderson scored 13.

The win was Miami’s fourth in a row.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

