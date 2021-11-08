Tua Tagovailoa’s status for Thursday’s game is not yet known; Flores calls Tua ‘tough kid’

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins rolls out during the first quarter in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – It is unclear if Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be able to play on Thursday night when the Miami Dolphins host the Baltimore Ravens.

Head coach Brian Flores addressed reporters around noon on Monday.

At that time, Flores said that he had not yet seen the quarterback throw today, but “we’ll see a little later.”

Tagovailoa has a broken middle finger on his throwing hand.

He was dressed for Miami’s 17-9 win over Houston, but Jacoby Brissett was given the start. The Dolphins snapped their 7-game losing streak.

Flores was asked how important a players’ ability to stay healthy is in evaluations.

Flores said, “Availability is a big part of playing in this league. I think that goes without saying. I think our guys work hard in the offseason, in season, nutrition, sleep, strength training... they do everything they can to withstand the rigors of an NFL season, NFL games. So, we need as many able bodies as possible to play in this league. Obviously, it plays a role. Again, injuries happen in this league, that’s just part of it. We understand that, at all positions, everyone’s dealing with them. That’s why we spend so much time on the guys who are backups to prepare as if they’re going to be in there because oftentimes that is the case.”

The Dolphins head coach was asked if the team will have enough time of Tagovailoa on the field to give him a proper evaluation.

Flores said, “Look I think, Tua’s a tough kid. He does everything he can to be out there. He’s had a couple of unfortunate injuries this year. But when he’s been in there he’s played well. Look, he’s a tough kid. He wants to be out there and wants to do everything he can to be out there.”