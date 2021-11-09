Tyler Van Dyke on FSU-Miami showdown: ‘That’s why I came here’

Tyler Van Dyke of the Miami Hurricanes throws a pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on November 06, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – It’s rivalry week for the University of Miami.

After winning three straight games, the Canes will head to Tallahassee to play Florida State on Saturday.

Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has been brilliant since taking over for the injured D’Eriq King,.

The QB won ACC Rookie of the Week for the third consecutive week.

He can’t wait to get his first action against the Seminoles.

Van Dyke said, “Looking back at the history of it, that’s why I came here. That’s why a lot of people are here. It’s a great rivalry game. We’re definitely preparing like we haven’t before, working harder, preparing even better than we were the last couple of weeks, so we’re really excited to play FSU.”

Van Dyke said FSU has one of the best defensive lines that they’ve faced this season.

Van Dyke added, “It’s obviously FSU, we’re going to treat it different. We’re just going to go. They’re a good defense, it’s going to be a good challenge for us... We’re win a game, we’re going to try to win a game.”

The quarterback said the Canes have spent more time in the weight room and watching film.

He also said the team has been playing the FSU song so that the team is ready for the atmosphere.