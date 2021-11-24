Zach Thomas named Hall of Fame Semifinalist for fourth straight year

FILE - New England Patriots tight end Daniel Graham (82) is stopped by Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas (54) in the first quarter during an NFL football game in Miami, in this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2006, file photo. Zach Thomas is a 2021 finalist for entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Dolphins legend Zach Thomas is once again being considered for Canton.

On Wednesday, Thomas was named one of the 26 semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This is the fourth straight year that Thomas has been named to the list (2019-2022).

Last year, Thomas was named a finalist for the first time, but was not selected.

The linebacker was named to the NFL’s All-Decade team for the 2000s.

He is a 5-time First-Team All-Pro and 7-time Pro Bowler.

Thomas had 20.5 sacks during his career, along with 17 interceptions (4 returned for touchdowns).