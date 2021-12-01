71º
Comeback Cats: Panthers score four goals in third to beat Capitals 5-4

Associated Press

Teammates surround Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers after he scored the game winning goal against the Washington Capitals at 19:45 of the third period at the FLA Live Arena on November 30, 2021 in Sunrise, Florida. (Joel Auerbach, 2021 Joel Auerbach)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sam Reinhart scored the winning power-play goal with 14.4 seconds left, capping a furious comeback for the Florida Panthers to beat the Washington Capitals 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Trailing 4-1, the Panthers scored four goals on a season-high 26 shots in the third period to snap a two-game skid.  

Eetu Luostarinen and Ryan Lomberg each had a goal and an assist. Sam Bennett and Joe Thornton also scored goals for the Panthers, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots.

Nick Jensen had a goal and an assist for the Capitals. Lars Eller, Beck Malenstyn and Connor McMichael also scored goals.

Ilya Samsonov made 45 saves for Washington.

