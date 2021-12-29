Tua Tagovailoa focuses on Titans defense, not matchup with Ryan Tannehill

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins looks to throw the ball during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Dolphins control their playoff destiny.

If the Dolphins win their last two games, at Tennessee and home against the Patriots, they are in the playoffs.

The Tennessee matchup provides a great storyline for Dolphins fans.

Former Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill now leads the Titans offense.

That means this weekend’s game pits the potential quarterback of the future against the quarterback of the past.

However, Tua Tagovailoa isn’t buying into that hype.

Tagovailoa said, “Ryan’s not playing corner or he’s not going to be pressuring me so I’m not going to be watching film on Ryan. I have a lot of respect for the things that he’s done throughout his career. His football career being here and what he’s doing there at Tennessee. We’re focused on what their defense can do to stop us, not Ryan playing defense.”

Tagovailoa was asked about if he made sure to slide when he scrammbles.

Tagovailoa said everyone told him about it, including even the Dolphins public relations staff.

Tagovailoa said, “Just being out there, it’s different... At the end of the day, it’s football.”