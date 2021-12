On the latest episode of the Miami Sports Pod, Local 10 Sports Anchors Will Manso and Clay Ferraro discuss the Miami Dolphins improbable quest to make the playoffs.

Miami has won six straight games and suddenly controls their own destiny for a postseason berth, but they’ll need a big win in New Orleans on Monday Night Football to keep it going. Wil and Clay discuss how far Miami has come and what they’ll need to do in order to beat the Saints.

