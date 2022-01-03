Mario Cristobal hires Aaron Feld as strength and conditioning coach

Miami new football coach, Mario Cristobal, holds up a jersey after being introduced at a news conference Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. Cristobal is returning to his alma mater, where he won two championships as a player. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes have a new strength and conditioning coach.

Mario Cristobal has brought over Aaron Feld from Oregon.

Cristobal said, “Aaron is more than just a difference maker as a strength and conditioning coach. He is a gamechanger in terms of fostering team culture, instilling discipline and building the DNA of a championship football program.”

Feld spent four seasons at Oregon with Coach Cristobal.

During their time with the Ducks, Oregon went 35-12, won 2 PAC-12 Championships and the 2020 Rose Bowl.

Feld said, “The truth is, there’s very few schools and very few opportunities that you leave a place like that one where I’ve been for the last four years. You don’t move across the country for just any school or just any coach. That’s the thing. If The U wasn’t what The U is, and if Coach Cristobal isn’t who he is, this wouldn’t be happening.”

Before Oregon, Feld worked at the University of Georgia.