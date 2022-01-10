Brian Flores fired by Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Brian Flores is out as Miami Dolphins head coach after three seasons, the team announced Monday morning.

The news comes as a surprise after Miami won eight of its last nine games and completed back-to-back winning seasons with Sunday’s victory over the New England Patriots.

The Dolphins finished this season 9-8 after a 1-7 start but missed the playoffs for the fifth straight year.

“I made a decision today to part ways with Brian Flores,” Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said in a statement. “After evaluating where we are as an organization and what we need going forward to improve, I determined that key dynamics of our football organization weren’t functioning at a level I want it to be and felt that this decision was in the best interest of the Miami Dolphins.

“I believe we have a talented young roster in place and have the opportunity to be much better in 2022,” Ross continued. “I want to thank Brian for his hard work and wish him nothing but the best in his future.”

Ad

Chris Grier is expected to remain as the Dolphins’ general manager, according to multiple reports.

Flores, 40, was 24-25 in his three years as head coach. He was hired as the 13th head coach in franchise history in February 2019 after several years as an assistant with the Patriots.

After Sunday’s win capped a season sweep of rival New England for the first time since 2000, Flores said he was proud of the team’s turnaround following seven consecutive losses.

“The credit goes to the players, coaches,” he said. “I am always going to feel like and wish I could have done more. And our guys did work hard, from the players and coaches, obviously our support staff. It’s a special group. I’m happy, I’m proud to be a part of it.”

The Dolphins haven’t won a playoff game since December 2000 when Dave Wannstedt was their head coach. Since then, the team has cycled through Jim Bates, Nick Saban, Cam Cameron, Tony Sparano, Todd Bowles, Joe Philbin, Dan Campbell, Adam Gase and now Flores.

Ad

The day after the NFL’s regular season ends is commonly referred to as Black Monday, as some struggling teams announce the firing of their coaches to go in a different direction.

The Minnesota Vikings’ Mike Zimmer and Chicago Bears’ Matt Nagy were also fired Monday morning. The Denver Broncos fired Vic Fangio on Sunday after his team finished its season Saturday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders will also be looking for new coaches after the in-season firing of Urban Meyer and the resignation of John Gruden.

Statement from the Miami Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/Lh1WaAIRY9 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) January 10, 2022

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.