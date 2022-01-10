Dolphins top Patriots 33-24 in regular-season finale

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after a play in the fourth quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Jaylen Waddle had a touchdown grab and set the NFL record for receptions in a rookie year, Duke Johnson rushed for 117 yards and the Miami Dolphins finished their season by defeating the playoff-bound New England Patriots 33-24.

Xavien Howard returned an interception for a touchdown and Johnson had a touchdown run for Miami (9-8).

It was the second straight winning season for the Dolphins under head coach Brian Flores, the first coach to achieve that feat for Miami since Dave Wannstedt in 2002 and 2003.

Brandon Bolden scored two touchdowns — one rushing, one receiving — for the Patriots (10-7), who are headed to the playoffs as a wild card.