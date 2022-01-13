Herro’s 21 points lead Heat past slumping Hawks, 115-91

(John Bazemore, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro looks for an open man as Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA – Miami scored the first 16 points of the second half to break open a close game, and the Heat capped a successful road trip by beating the Atlanta Hawks 115-91.

Tyler Herro led Miami’s balanced attack with 21 points and 11 assists.

Caleb Martin had 18 points in the finale of a 4-2 road trip. John Collins led Atlanta with 16 points. Trae Young had 15.

After leading 56-51 at halftime, Miami extended the advantage to 72-51 with the 16-0 run.

The Heat’s biggest lead was 22 points. Miami had six players on its inactive list, including top scorer Jimmy Butler.