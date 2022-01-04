Heat’s Erik Spoelstra named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI – The NBA gave special recognition to Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.

On Tuesday, Spoelstra was named the Eastern Conference Coach of the month.

He led the Heat to a 10-5 record in December.

This is the 9th time that Spoelstra has won the award.

During the month of December, Heat players combined to miss 68 games due to injury and 18 due to Health and Safety Protocols.

Miami played the month without All-Star Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler misses a sizable portion of the month as well.

The Heat have relied on many players who have been signed to 10-day contracts, just to keep the team afloat.

Miami even had to postpone their game against the Spurs because they did not have the requisite 8 players.