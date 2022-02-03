Hubb scores 13 of his 15 in 2nd half, Notre Dame beats Miami

Blake Wesley of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish controls the ball against Bensley Joseph of the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Watsco Center on February 02, 2022 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Paul Atkinson Jr. had a season-high 23 points with 11 rebounds, Prentiss Hubb scored 13 of his 15 points in the second half and Notre Dame beat Miami 68-64.

Notre Dame had two 10-0 runs in the opening 10 minutes of the second half to take control.

The Fighting Irish made 10 of their first 16 shots after halftime, including 4 of 5 from distance.

Miami battled back, twice getting within four points in the final 30 seconds but couldn’t get any closer.

Charlie Moore stole a Notre Dame inbounds pass with 35.6 seconds left and raced for a fast-break layup to get within 66-62.

Cormac Ryan was fouled at 23.1 and made both free throws for a six-point lead.

Ryan played solid defense on Isaiah Wong at the other end, forcing a jump shot that was short.