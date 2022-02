Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat dunks the basketball during the first half against the LA Clippers at FTX Arena on January 28, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – The Heat will have representation at All-Star weekend.

Jimmy Butler was selected for the Eastern Conference All-Star roster on Thursday.

It’s the sixth time that Butler has been named an All-Star in his career, and second time with the Heat.

Miami has had at least one All-Star in 16 of the last 18 seasons.

The All-Star Game will be Feb. 20 in Cleveland.

Butler has appeared in 33 games this season.

He is averaging 21.8 points per game, 6.4 assists, and 6.3 rebounds.