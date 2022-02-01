Brown scores 29, Celtics run past shorthanded Heat 122-92

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics jumps to the basket against Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat during the second quarter of the game at TD Garden on January 31, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

BOSTON – Jaylen Brown had 29 points, Jayson Tatum added 20 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics rolled past the Miami Heat 122-92.

Boston led by as many as 32 on their way to claiming the fourth victory in five outings.

Marcus Smart added 16 points and seven assists.

Miami has lost two straight and struggled mightily without Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker and Kyle Lowry.

Max Strus finished 27 points for the Heat, Caleb Martin had 14 points and Bam Adebayo chipped in 12 points, five rebounds and five assists.