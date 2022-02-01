Jimmy Butler will be available for Heat in Toronto, P.J. Tucker questionable to play

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler celebrate after defeating the Atlanta Hawks by score of 124-118 at FTX Arena on January 14, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

TORONTO – Help is on the way for the Miami Heat.

The team announced Tuesday that Jimmy Butler will be available for Tuesday night’s game at Toronto.

Butler missed Monday night’s game in Boston with an ankle injury.

P.J. Tucker also missed the Boston game, and is listed as questionable for the Raptors game with a knee injury.

The Heat played Toronto on Saturday night and lost in triple-overtime 124-120.

As for Monday night’s game in Boston, the Heat were crushed 122-92.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra said, “We played 7 good minutes of basketball. The rest of it, I would like to put it in a dumpster truck. It was unwatchable.”