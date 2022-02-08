73º
Mike McDaniel officially signs contract to become Miami Dolphins head coach

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel speaks during a news conference at NFL football training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – It’s officially official.

After flying across the country on a private jet, Mike McDaniel put pen to paper on Monday and is officially head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins announced the hire on Sunday.

McDaniel was previously the offensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers and despite being just 38 years old, has 15 years of NFL coaching experience.

He arrived at the Dolphins training facility with his wife and young daughter.

McDaniel reportedly signed a four-year deal with Miami.

