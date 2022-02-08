Mike McDaniel officially signs contract to become Miami Dolphins head coach

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – It’s officially official.
After flying across the country on a private jet, Mike McDaniel put pen to paper on Monday and is officially head coach of the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins announced the hire on Sunday.
McDaniel was previously the offensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers and despite being just 38 years old, has 15 years of NFL coaching experience.
He arrived at the Dolphins training facility with his wife and young daughter.
McDaniel reportedly signed a four-year deal with Miami.
