Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra named among NBA’s 15 greatest coaches

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks with Heat president Pat Riley during NBA basketball training camp, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat’s two most recent head coaches are getting some well-deserved praise.

On Tuesday, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and his predecessor, current Heat President Pat Riley, were named among the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history.

The list was developed as part of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary season.

It was selected by panel of current & former NBA head coaches in collaboration with the National Basketball Coaches Association.

Former Heat star Dwyane Wade spoke about Spoelstra Tuesday night. Video can be seen in the tweet below:

"I always say Pat Riley set the standard, but Coach Spo improved on it."@DwyaneWade on Erik Spoelstra being named as one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/ltT5yyfnn8 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 9, 2022

Riley led Miami to the franchise’s first NBA Championship in 2006.

Miami’s back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013 were won with Spoelstra at the helm.

Wade was on the floor for all three.