Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra named among NBA’s 15 greatest coaches

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra talks with Heat president Pat Riley during NBA basketball training camp, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, in Boca Raton, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat’s two most recent head coaches are getting some well-deserved praise.

On Tuesday, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and his predecessor, current Heat President Pat Riley, were named among the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history.

The list was developed as part of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary season.

It was selected by panel of current & former NBA head coaches in collaboration with the National Basketball Coaches Association.

Former Heat star Dwyane Wade spoke about Spoelstra Tuesday night. Video can be seen in the tweet below:

Riley led Miami to the franchise’s first NBA Championship in 2006.

Miami’s back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013 were won with Spoelstra at the helm.

Wade was on the floor for all three.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

