McGusty, Wong rally Miami past Wake Forest 76-72

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Kameron McGusty scored 22 points and Isaiah Wong added 20, combining for 24 in the second half to rally Miami to a 76-72 win over Wake Forest.

Wong had a pair of free throws to break a tie at 67 with 2:45 to go and McGusty followed with a 3-pointer with 90 seconds remaining.

Alondes Williams made a layup for the Demon Deacons but McGusty answered that for a 74-69 lead with 45 seconds left.

Williams quickly responded with a three-point play but Wong nailed the clutch jumper to restore the two-possession game as the Hurricanes ran the clock down to 11 seconds.

Williams scored 25 points to lead Wake Forest.