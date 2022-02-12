75º
McGusty, Wong rally Miami past Wake Forest 76-72

Associated Press

Head coach Jim Larranaga of the Miami Hurricanes reacts to a play in the first half during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena on February 5, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images) (Ryan M. Kelly, 2022 Getty Images)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Kameron McGusty scored 22 points and Isaiah Wong added 20, combining for 24 in the second half to rally Miami to a 76-72 win over Wake Forest.

Wong had a pair of free throws to break a tie at 67 with 2:45 to go and McGusty followed with a 3-pointer with 90 seconds remaining.

Alondes Williams made a layup for the Demon Deacons but McGusty answered that for a 74-69 lead with 45 seconds left.

Williams quickly responded with a three-point play but Wong nailed the clutch jumper to restore the two-possession game as the Hurricanes ran the clock down to 11 seconds.

Williams scored 25 points to lead Wake Forest.

