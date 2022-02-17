Dolphins adding former Pro Bowler Sam Madison to defensive coaching staff, per source

Cornerback Sam Madison of the Miami Dolphins celebrates a big play during the NFL game against the New York Jets on September 8, 2002 at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are making a familiar addition to the team’s coaching staff.

According to a league source, Miami is hiring former Pro Bowl cornerback Sam Madison.

The hiring was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter,

Madison, 47, will step into the role of the Dolphins cornerbacks and pass game specialist, per the report.

Madison spent nine of his 12 NFL seasons with the Dolphins. During his career, Madison racked up 38 interceptions and forced 10 fumbles.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl four straight seasons, from 1999 to 2002, and was a First-Team All-Pro in 1999 and 2000.