Mike McDaniel completes ‘triple-play’ of coach speak as inside joke with Rich Eisen

Mike McDaniel says no 'red flags' as he takes over Dolphins

INDIANAPOLIS – While scouting the NFL combine, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel still showed off his sense of humor.

McDaniel had previously done an interview where NFL Network’s Rich Eisen requested the McDaniel used his three favorite coaching cliches.

McDaniel said that he would be happy to do it, however, Eisen would need to come to the podium and give him a high-five after the task was completed.

On Wednesday, McDaniel addressed reporters in Indianapolis.

McDaniel said, “Let’s not forget, it is what it is. You know, and me personally, I don’t have a crystal ball. You know. But really, the only guys I can talk about are the players that are here today.”

Eisen then started applauding and rewarded McDaniel with a high-five.

Eisen called it a “triple play.”