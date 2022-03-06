76º
Lundell’s two goals lead Panthers over Red Wings 6-2

Associated Press

SUNRISE, Fla. – Anton Lundell scored twice, Aleksander Barkov had three assists and the Florida Panthers beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-2 to close a five-game homestand.

Mason Marchment, Anthony Duclair and Lundell scored in the first period as the home side built a commanding 3-1 lead.

Sam Bennett had a goal and an assist, and Lucas Carlsson netted one as the Panthers finished their homestand 2-3-0 and moved to 25-6-0 on home ice.

Sam Reinhart and MacKenzie Weegar each had two assists, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21 shots.

Robby Fabbri and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Detroit.

