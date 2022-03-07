Mario Cristobal opens Canes Spring practice with enthusiasm, heavy heart

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal opened up Spring Practice on Monday back at his alma mater.

As usual, Coach Cristobal was filled with energy, but he also had a heavy heart.

A few days ago, the school announced the death of Cristobal’s mother Clara.

Cristobal said, “It’s exactly what she wanted. Services are today. This is exactly, exactly what she wants. And so it’s all good. The energy, being around these guys, the enthusiasm its very real and they know that I go, I just go. Today’s about going and moving forward and making sure that everything that was ever taught to us, my brother and I is always carried on in our daily doings.”

Cristobal said his mother’s advice would’ve been, “better go to practice.”

Cristobal said that Spring practice is all about teaching and developing good habits.

The Canes head coach noted that it’s been about 100 days since he was named head coach.

Cristobal said, “It still hasn’t set in. But what has set in is that this journey began 25 years ago. 25 years ago, I’m like wow, that first meeting with coach (Butch) Davis upstairs that led to this opportunity. The excitement is through the roof and the stratosphere.”

Cristobal said he might be able to reflect on his own situation in July or later in the summer when practice calms down a bit.