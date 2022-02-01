Miami Hurricanes 2022 football schedule released

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The schedule is out for the 2022 Miami Hurricanes football season.
Miami’s annual showdown with Florida State will come on Nov. 5 at Hard Rock Stadium.
The Hurricanes open their ACC schedule on Oct. 8 against North Carolina after opening the year with four straight nonconference games.
There is ample excitement for the upcoming season as Miami will be led by new head coach Mario Cristobal.
The full schedule can be seen below, with home games in bold:
Sept. 3 Bethune-Cookman
Sept. 10 Southern Miss
Sept. 17 at Texas A&M
Sept. 24 Middle Tennessee
Oct. 1 OPEN
Oct. 8 North Carolina
Oct. 15 at Virginia Tech
Oct. 22 Duke
Oct. 29 at Virginia
Nov. 5 Florida State
Nov. 12 at Georgia Tech
Nov. 19 at Clemson
Nov. 26 Pitt