Miami Hurricanes 2022 football schedule released

Tyler Van Dyke of the Miami Hurricanes throws a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Hard Rock Stadium on November 20, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The schedule is out for the 2022 Miami Hurricanes football season.

Miami’s annual showdown with Florida State will come on Nov. 5 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Hurricanes open their ACC schedule on Oct. 8 against North Carolina after opening the year with four straight nonconference games.

There is ample excitement for the upcoming season as Miami will be led by new head coach Mario Cristobal.

The full schedule can be seen below, with home games in bold:

Sept. 3 Bethune-Cookman

Sept. 10 Southern Miss

Sept. 17 at Texas A&M

Sept. 24 Middle Tennessee

Oct. 1 OPEN

Oct. 8 North Carolina

Oct. 15 at Virginia Tech

Oct. 22 Duke

Oct. 29 at Virginia

Nov. 5 Florida State

Nov. 12 at Georgia Tech

Nov. 19 at Clemson

Nov. 26 Pitt