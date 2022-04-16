Sánchez drives in 2, López solid as Marlins beat Phils 7-1

Jesus Sanchez of the Miami Marlins hits a RBI triple during the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park on April 15, 2022 in Miami, Florida. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Jesús Sánchez tripled for the second straight game, doubled and drove in two runs, and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-1.

Pablo López scattered four hits in 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

He struck out two and walked two for his first victory since July 11.

Jesús Aguilar drove in three runs with two sacrifice flies and a single.

Miami’s RBI leader with 93 last season, Aguilar had not driven in a run through the club’s first six games.

Nick Castellanos homered in the eighth for the Phillies, who have lost four straight. Zach Eflin took the loss.