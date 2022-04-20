Barkov nets 3, Florida tops Isles to extend win streak to 11

NEW YORK – Aleksander Barkov had his third career hat trick, leading the Florida Panthers to a 3-2 overtime victory against the New York Islanders.
Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves to earn his fourth straight win and 37th of the season.
The Eastern Conference-leading Panthers extended their season-long winning streak to 11 games.
Jonathan Huberdeau added three assists.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Sebastion Aho scored for New York, and Ilya Sorokin made 39 saves in his fifth straight start as the Islanders fell for the second straight game.