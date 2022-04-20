Barkov nets 3, Florida tops Isles to extend win streak to 11

Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers celebrates his third period goal against the New York Islanders during their game at UBS Arena on April 19, 2022 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – Aleksander Barkov had his third career hat trick, leading the Florida Panthers to a 3-2 overtime victory against the New York Islanders.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 24 saves to earn his fourth straight win and 37th of the season.

The Eastern Conference-leading Panthers extended their season-long winning streak to 11 games.

Jonathan Huberdeau added three assists.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Sebastion Aho scored for New York, and Ilya Sorokin made 39 saves in his fifth straight start as the Islanders fell for the second straight game.