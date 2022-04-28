López’s ERA drops to 0.39 as Marlins edge Nats 2-1 for fourth straight win

Pablo Lopez of the Miami Marlins pitches in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – Pablo López lowered his majors-best ERA to 0.39 by throwing six shutout innings, Jesús Aguilar homered, and the Miami Marlins beat the slumping Washington Nationals 2-1.

The victory pushed the Marlins above .500 for the first time in 2022.

López improved to 3-0 with a third consecutive scoreless appearance. He has allowed only a single run across 23 1/3 innings over four starts this season.

Miami has won four games in a row to improve to 9-8 after a 1-4 start.

Washington has lost seven games in a row and scored a total of 14 runs in that stretch.