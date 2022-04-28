Rolling Marlins hand reeling Nats 8th straight loss, 3-2

The Miami Marlins celebrate after defeating the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on April 28, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – Trevor Rogers provided his longest outing of the season by allowing one run in six innings, and the Miami Marlins stretched their winning streak to five games with a 3-2 sweep-completing victory over the reeling Washington Nationals.

Rogers gave up just two hits against a Nationals lineup that has produced merely 16 runs during a current eight-game losing skid.

Cole Sulser worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to get his first save of 2022 in his first chance.

Nationals starter Patrick Corbin is 0-4.

The Marlins are 10-8. The Nationals fell to 6-15.