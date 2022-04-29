Heat to face 76ers in second round of NBA Playoffs

(Brynn Anderson, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) goes in for a basket against Atlanta Hawks De'Andre Hunter, second from left, John Collins (20) and Clint Capela, left, in the first half of an NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

MIAMI – After a brief wait, Miami Heat have their second round playoff opponent.

Miami will take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a best-of-7 series that will begin Monday at FTX Arenaa.

Philly closed out their series against the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 on Thursday night.

Game 2 between Miami and Philadelphia is set for Wednesday May 4 in Miami.

The series shifts to Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4 on May 6 and May 8.

Game 5 would be back in Miami on May 10.

If there’s a Game 6, it will take place in Philadelphia on Thursday May 12.

Should the series go seven games, Miami will host it on May 15.

The Heat advanced to the second round by beating the Atlanta Hawks in five games.