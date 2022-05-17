Chirping the Cats: Episode 54 – Roy Bellamy helps preview the Panthers-Lightning playoff rematch

SUNRISE, Fla. – On Episode 54 of the Chirping the Cats podcast host David Dwork is joined by Roy Bellamy of the Dan LeBatard Show Because Miami with and Montgomery and Co. to discuss the upcoming grudge match second round playoff series between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Dave and Roy discuss what makes this year different than last season, when Tampa beat the Panthers in six games during round one, what the X-factors of the series could be, how Brayden Point’s injury could impact things and lots more. Roy also discusses his trip to Washington D.C. to cover Game 6 against the Capitals, including a full analysis of the press box food situation.

