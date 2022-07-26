India’s first career grand slam helps Reds beat Marlins 11-2

Jonathan India of the Cincinnati Reds hits a grand slam in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park on July 25, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI – Jonathan India hit his first career grand slam and Brandon Drury connected for a three-run shot, helping the Cincinnati Reds pound the banged-up Miami Marlins 11-2.

India and Donovan Solano each had three hits as last-place Cincinnati improved to 9-4 in its last 13 games.

Since starting the season 3-22, the Reds have gone 34-36.

India returned to the lineup as the designated hitter after he was scratched ahead of Sunday’s 6-3 victory over St. Louis because of a bruised left thigh. He got hurt on a headfirst slide on Saturday.