Jon Gray of the Texas Rangers delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on July 21, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Jon Gray pitched six innings of four-hit ball, Adolis García homered and the Texas Rangers beat the reeling Miami Marlins 8-0.

García drove in three runs, helping Texas stop a four-game slide.

Marcus Semien had two hits and reached base four times.

The Marlins lost their fourth straight, and their scoreless streak reached 34 innings.

They last scored in the second inning of their 2-1 loss against Philadelphia on July 15.