López fans 11 in 7 dominant innings, Marlins edge Reds 2-1

Pablo Lopez of the Miami Marlins pitches in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on July 26, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI – Pablo López allowed two hits and tied his career high with 11 strikeouts over seven dominant innings and the Miami Marlins edged the Cincinnati Reds 2-1.

Joey Wendle hit a two-run single off Hunter Greene as Miami for the third time in nine games.

A day after Cincinnati piled up 11 runs in a romp, López turned in a stopper-like performance for the Marlins.

He overcame Mike Moustakas’s solo homer to finish with a flourish, retiring his final nine batters and striking out the side in the sixth.

Lopez didn’t walk anybody while retiring 21 of his last 22 Cincinnati batters.