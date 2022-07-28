Castillo stays on a roll, Ks eight as Reds beat Marlins 5-3

Luis Castillo of the Cincinnati Reds throws a pitch during the second inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park on July 27, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI – Luis Castillo pitched seven effective innings in likely his final start with Cincinnati, leading the Reds to a 5-3 victory over the Miami Marlins.

Castillo is one of the top players on the market ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The Reds are last in the NL Central, and the talented right-hander could help push a contender over the top.

Castillo allowed three runs — including JJ Bleday’s first big league homer — and six hits.

He also struck out eight and walked one in his first start since July 14.