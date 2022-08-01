Tyreek Hill wears orange jersey at Dolphins practice after strong Saturday showing

(Marta Lavandier, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) welcomes fans to the NFL football team's practice facility, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was rewarded for his great performance on Saturday.

During Monday’s Dolphins practice, Hill was wearing the team’s orange jersey.

It’s a new tradition that new head coach Mike McDaniel has started.

The player who wears the jersey was the top performer at the previous practice.

That player is also allowed to select the team’s playlist.

The team was off on Sunday.

Hill captured the attention of fans by grabbing the microphone before the team’s first open practice and pumping up the crowd.

His remarks included a backflip.

The wide receiver also went viral for a catch he made during Saturday’s practice.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa launched a 65-yard touchdown pass to Hill.

The third-year starting quarterback has been criticized for ability to throw deep.